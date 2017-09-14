Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMan Who Fatally Shot Police Officer in the Head Had 'RIP Cops' Tattoo
Police Shooting-San Antonio
celebritiesAmber Tamblyn Is Calling Out James Woods as a 'Predator.' Here's What to Know
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionThis Game of Thrones Theory May Confirm a Long-Awaited Fight
Donald Trump

President Trump's Favorite Dodge to a Tough Question: "What About...?"

Ryan Teague Beckwith
1:26 PM ET

When faced with a tough question, President Trump has a favorite dodge: What about something else?

When pressed in August on whether Charlottesville, Virginia, should keep a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, Trump asked what about other statues of famous Americans.

“George Washington was a slave owner,” he said. “Are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?”

It's a classic rhetorical move that was particularly popular during the Soviet era, when officials would dodge difficult questions by throwing mud at the United States—at one point so common that it became the punchline of a Russian joke.

Watch this video to learn more about how Trump uses the technique.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME