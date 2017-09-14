Newsfeed
Milk Spill Creek
An accidental milk spill ended up turning a central Indiana creek white in Tipton, Ind, taken on Sept. 12, 2017. AP
Bizarre

Indiana Residents Wake Up to Find Creek Turned Completely White

Associated Press
12:09 PM ET

(TIPTON, Ind.) — Authorities say an accidental milk spill at a food processing business ended up turning a central Indiana creek white.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the change in the hue of Cicero Creek in Tipton was noticed on Tuesday and investigators determined that no more than 300 gallons (1,100 liters) of milk spilled from the Park 100 Foods plant.

State environmental officials indicate the spill wasn't dangerous.

Crews used hay bales to help contain the milk and a cleanup company removed about 14,000 gallons (53,000 liters) of a water and milk mixture from the creek.

Tipton County Emergency Management Director Chuck Bell says the creek was back to its normal color on Wednesday.

