Science
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
EnvironmentAdrian Grenier: Plastic Straws Suck
A straw
celebritiesIncognito Jude Law Made a New Friend After Causing a Security Scare
HBO Winter TCA 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
techApple's New $1,000 iPhone X Is Luxuriously Out of Touch
23_img002314 (2)
space

These Stunning Photos of Saturn Are a Beautiful Goodbye From NASA’s Cassini Probe

Rachel Lewis,Josh Raab
2:58 PM ET

The Cassini spacecraft will take a plunge into Saturn's atmosphere on Friday after spending 20 years flying through the solar system and commit one final act: self-destruction.

The NASA spacecraft left Cape Canaveral in Florida in 1997 and has traveled about 4.9 billion miles (7.8 billion km) since then, according to NASA. Since Cassini arrived at Saturn, it has circled the ringed planet nearly 300 times, taking photographs for scientists back on Earth to learn from.

In its finale, the probe will burn up once it plunges into Saturn's atmosphere. This ensures that microbes from Earth cannot infect Saturn's potentially inhabitable moon, Enceladus.

It will take 83 minutes after the probe's destruction for the signals to stop arriving on Earth, at about 7:55 a.m. ET.

Here are eight images Cassini took along its journey:

In Saturn&#039;s ShadowThis panoramic was created by combining 165 separate images taken by Cassini's wide-angle camera over a three hour period on September 15, 2006.  NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
The RoseThis picture, captured on November 27, 2012, shows the spinning vortex of Saturn's north polar storm from a distance of 419,000 km.  NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
Fire and IceHere Cassini captures Saturn's largest and second largest moons, Titan and Rhea, from over 1 million kilometers away in a true-color image on June 16, 2011. NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
Y Marks the SpotA sinuous feature snakes northward from the north pole of Saturn's sixth biggest moon, Enceladus, like a giant tentacle on Feb. 15, 2016. NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
The Rite of Spring Of the countless equinoxes Saturn has seen since the birth of the solar system, this one, captured here in a mosaic of light and dark, is the first witnessed up close by an emissary from Earth on August 12, 2009. NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
Colorful Structure at Fine Scales These are the highest-resolution color images of any part of Saturn's rings, to date, showing a portion of the inner-central part of the planet's B Ring.  NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute. 
Encroaching ShadowThis narrow-angle camera image was taken on November 30. 2010 as Cassini was looking across the south pole of Saturn's sixth biggest moon, Enceladus.  NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
Translucent RingsAlthough solid-looking in many images, Saturn's rings are actually translucent. In this picture, taken August 12, 2014 we can glimpse the shadow of the rings on the planet through (and below) the A and C rings themselves.  NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute.  
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME