Hurricane Harvey Texas
Blackland Prairie Raptor Center executive director Erich Newport, left, and cab driver William Bruso of Houston release Harvey, a juvenile Cooper's hawk that darted into Burso's cab during Hurricane Harvey, to the wild at Oak Point Park Nature Preserve in Plano, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Tom Fox—AP
hurricane harvey

Hawk That Befriended Taxi Driver During Hurricane Harvey Returns to the Wild

Associated Press
11:23 AM ET

(PLANO, Texas) — An injured hawk that sought refuge in a Houston taxicab before Harvey made landfall last month has been returned to the wild.

Cabdriver William Bruso dubbed the female Cooper's hawk "Harvey the Hurricane Hawk" in online videos. He found her Aug. 25 before the hurricane made landfall that night and took her home.

As Harvey's rains fell the next day, Liz Compton of the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Wildlife Center picked her up.

Compton says the hawk couldn't fly because of head trauma, probably from flying into something.

After a week and a half of treatment by Compton, the hawk was taken to a center near Dallas for exercise before being released.

A spokesman for the Dallas suburb of Plano says she was released in a park there Wednesday.

