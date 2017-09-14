How Apple's iPhone X Compares to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Best Smartphones Around

Apple this week revealed two new iPhones, including the high-end iPhone X .

Packed with cutting-edge features and carrying a price tag to match, the iPhone X — pronounced "iPhone 10" — is now Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone. It has, among other features: A nearly edge-to-edge OLED "Super Retina" display, a facial recognition unlocking security system, and wireless inductive charging, similar to the Apple Watch. It will be available on Nov. 3 for $999 and up.

But how does Apple's iPhone X stack up against the competition, including Samsung's Galaxy S8, Google's Pixel and LG's V30? Here's a quick comparison between the four high-end phones. (Note that Google is expected to unveil an upgraded Pixel in the next several weeks, while the V30 has been announced but is not yet available in the U.S.)

iPhone X

Operating system: iOS 11

Size: 5.65" x 2.79"

Screen: 5.8" "Super Retina" OLED Display with True Tone and 3D Touch

Processor: Apple A11 Bionic

Camera: Dual system with 12 megapixel wide angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) with OIS; New "Portrait Lighting" function for selfies

Video: 4K at up to 60 fps, slow-mo at 1080p up to 240 fps

Advertised battery life: Up to 12 hours of Internet use

Bonus features: Wireless charging; Facial recognition unlocking; Apple Pay

Price: $999 and up

Samsung Galaxy S8

Operating system: Android 7.0

Size: 5.86" x 2.68" (6.28" x 2.88" for larger Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus)

Screen: 5.8" Super AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895

Camera: Single 12MP f/1.7 with OIS

Video: 4K at up to 30 fps, slow-mo at 720p and 240 fps

Advertised battery life: Up to 12 hours of Internet use on 4G

Bonus features: Samsung Bixby assistant; Wireless charging; Iris, face and fingerprint scanners; Samsung Pay

Price: $749 for Galaxy S8; $849 for larger Galaxy S8 Plus

Google Pixel

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

Size: 5.6" x 2.7" (6.09" x 2.98" for larger Google Pixel XL)

Screen: 5" AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 821

Camera: Single 12.3MP f/2.0 with phase-detect autofocus

Video: 1080p at up to 120 fps, slow-mo at 720p up to 240 fps

Advertised battery life: Up to 13 hours on LTE

Bonus features: "Clean" Android install; Google Assistant; Unlimited free Google Photos storage

Price: $649 for Pixel; $769 for Pixel XL

Note: Google is expected to announce an upgraded Pixel phone in early October, well before the iPhone X starts shipping in November.

LG V30

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 5.97" x 2.97"

Screen: 6" OLED

Processor: Snapdragon 835

Camera: Dual system with 16MP f/1.6 normal angle and 13MP f/1.9 wide angle

Video: 4K

Advertised battery life: TBA

Bonus features: Wireless charging; Wide-angle lens

Price: TBA

Note: The LG V30 has been revealed, but precise U.S. availability information is not yet available. Expect more information from LG in the coming weeks.