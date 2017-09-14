Tech
Smartphones

How Apple's iPhone X Compares to the Best Smartphones Around

Alex Fitzpatrick
5:29 PM ET

Apple this week revealed two new iPhones, including the high-end iPhone X.

Packed with cutting-edge features and carrying a price tag to match, the iPhone X — pronounced "iPhone 10" — is now Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone. It has, among other features: A nearly edge-to-edge OLED "Super Retina" display, a facial recognition unlocking security system, and wireless inductive charging, similar to the Apple Watch. It will be available on Nov. 3 for $999 and up.

But how does Apple's iPhone X stack up against the competition, including Samsung's Galaxy S8, Google's Pixel and LG's V30? Here's a quick comparison between the four high-end phones. (Note that Google is expected to unveil an upgraded Pixel in the next several weeks, while the V30 has been announced but is not yet available in the U.S.)

iPhone X

  • Operating system: iOS 11
  • Size: 5.65" x 2.79"
  • Screen: 5.8" "Super Retina" OLED Display with True Tone and 3D Touch
  • Processor: Apple A11 Bionic
  • Camera: Dual system with 12 megapixel wide angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) with OIS; New "Portrait Lighting" function for selfies
  • Video: 4K at up to 60 fps, slow-mo at 1080p up to 240 fps
  • Advertised battery life: Up to 12 hours of Internet use
  • Bonus features: Wireless charging; Facial recognition unlocking; Apple Pay
  • Price: $999 and up

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Operating system: Android 7.0
  • Size: 5.86" x 2.68" (6.28" x 2.88" for larger Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus)
  • Screen: 5.8" Super AMOLED Display
  • Processor: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895
  • Camera: Single 12MP f/1.7 with OIS
  • Video: 4K at up to 30 fps, slow-mo at 720p and 240 fps
  • Advertised battery life: Up to 12 hours of Internet use on 4G
  • Bonus features: Samsung Bixby assistant; Wireless charging; Iris, face and fingerprint scanners; Samsung Pay
  • Price: $749 for Galaxy S8; $849 for larger Galaxy S8 Plus

Google Pop Up Store Opens In New York

Google Pixel

  • Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat
  • Size: 5.6" x 2.7" (6.09" x 2.98" for larger Google Pixel XL)
  • Screen: 5" AMOLED Display
  • Processor: Snapdragon 821
  • Camera: Single 12.3MP f/2.0 with phase-detect autofocus
  • Video: 1080p at up to 120 fps, slow-mo at 720p up to 240 fps
  • Advertised battery life: Up to 13 hours on LTE
  • Bonus features: "Clean" Android install; Google Assistant; Unlimited free Google Photos storage
  • Price: $649 for Pixel; $769 for Pixel XL

Note: Google is expected to announce an upgraded Pixel phone in early October, well before the iPhone X starts shipping in November.

IFA International Consumer Electronics Show

LG V30

  • Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Size: 5.97" x 2.97"
  • Screen: 6" OLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 835
  • Camera: Dual system with 16MP f/1.6 normal angle and 13MP f/1.9 wide angle
  • Video: 4K
  • Advertised battery life: TBA
  • Bonus features: Wireless charging; Wide-angle lens
  • Price: TBA

Note: The LG V30 has been revealed, but precise U.S. availability information is not yet available. Expect more information from LG in the coming weeks.

