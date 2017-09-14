Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens .

Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens . Lucasfilm Ltd.

In what would be her final book, last year’s The Princess Diarist , Carrie Fisher detailed an affair she had with Harrison Ford on the set of 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when she was 19.

At the time, the 33-year-old Ford was married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he had two children.

“It was strange. For me,” Ford, who had yet to comment on the revelation, told GQ in an article published Wednesday.

The notoriously private actor kept his answers short while discussing the memoir. Asked if he had any warning that Fisher would include him in the book, Ford said, “Um, to a degree. Yes.”

As for his thoughts on the inclusion, Ford offered, “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.”

When asked if it would be alright to ask how he felt about it, Ford quipped, “Yes. You can ask me.”

But is it a subject he’d like to broach? “No,” said Ford.

Finally, asked whether he’d read the book, the tight-lipped Ford said, “No. I didn’t.”

When Fisher, who died at 60 in December 2016 , released the book earlier that year, she told PEOPLE she was surprised the revelation caused such a stir. “It was 40 years ago,” she explained, adding that the whole experience — making the original film and carrying on their secret romance — “was of a time.” She also recalled warning Ford that she was making the affair public, even sending him a manuscript before publishing. His response, she said, was simply, “Lawyer!”

This article originally appeared on People.com