World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesAmber Tamblyn Is Calling Out James Woods as a 'Predator.' Here's What to Know
viralKid Astronaut Walking a Dog Launches the Most Out of This World Photoshop Battle
Space Shuttle Discovery Arrives In DC Area, To Be Permanently Housed At Smithsonian
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Press RoomEdward Felsenthal Chosen To Lead TIME as New Editor
View of Acapulco coastline, Mexico
The coast of Acapulco, where the storm is located 55 southwest of.  Eljo Torpe - Getty Images
World

Hurricane Max Forms off Mexico's Southern Coast

Associated Press
10:09 AM ET

(MEXICO CITY) — Tropical Storm Max strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and was forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state, a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.

Related

Belarus Russia War Games
russiaRussia's Zapad Military Drills Seek to Send a Message to the World
russia
Russia's Zapad Military Drills Seek to Send a Message to the World

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado. It warned that Max could still strengthen a bit before reaching land and threatened to bring "life-threatening flooding (and) rainfall" to Guerrero and Oaxaca states.

Max had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning. The storm was located about 55 miles (85 kilometers) southwest of Acapulco and was heading toward the east at 6 mph (9 kph).

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME