The coast of Acapulco, where the storm is located 55 southwest of.

The coast of Acapulco, where the storm is located 55 southwest of. Eljo Torpe - Getty Images

(MEXICO CITY) — Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land later today.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Max has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm is located about 55 miles (85 kilometers) southwest of Acapulco and is heading toward the east at 6 mph (9 kph).

A hurricane warning was in effect for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado on Thursday.