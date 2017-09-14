Newsfeed
WorldHurricane Max Forms off Mexico's Southern Coast
View of Acapulco coastline, Mexico
MilitaryThe Incredible Story Behind a Haunting Picture of a POW in Vietnam
The captured US pilot major Pewey Waddell is being guarded by a militiawoman with a gun and a bayonet on a rice field - 1967
PoliticsSteven Mnuchin Requested a U.S. Military Jet to Use for His Honeymoon
President Donald Trump
celebrities

Selena Gomez Is Recovering From a Kidney Transplant

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:54 AM ET

Singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed why she's been staying out of the public eye for part of the summer — she's been recovering from a kidney transplant.

Gomez, who has opened up about living with Lupus before, said she looks forward to sharing more of her journey with fans and shared the Lupus Research Alliance's website for people who want to know more about the disease.

"It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," Gomez posted on Instagram, along with a picture of Raisa.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

