Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Entertainment'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' Actor Frank Vincent Dies at 80
Genius On Hold Premiere
hillary clintonDonald Trump: ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton Lost the Election Because She ‘Had No Game’
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
russiaRussia's Zapad Military Drills Seek to Send a Message to the World
Belarus Russia War Games
Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox
A banner with the message "Racism is as American as baseball" is draped over the Green Monster during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on September 13, 2017 in Boston. Maddie Meyer - Getty Images
Sports

'Racism Is as American as Baseball' Banner Unfurled at Fenway Park

Rachel Lewis
7:39 AM ET

Four spectators were removed from a Boston Red Sox baseball game on Wednesday night after unfurling a black banner that read 'Racism is as American as Baseball' as the team hosted the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

The huge banner appeared during the fourth inning but was removed at the request of the umpires after just one batter. Crowds booed when the fans were removed from the stadium shortly after, the New York Times reports.

The protesters, in a statement to the Washington Post, said that they were a group of white anti-racist protesters. "We want to remind everyone that just as baseball is fundamental to American culture and history, so too is racism. White people need to wake up to this reality before white supremacy can truly be dismantled."

According to the Sox, who lost, 7-3, to Athletics, the banner was "in violation of in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark." The statement added that "the individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME