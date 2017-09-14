World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Entertainment'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' Actor Frank Vincent Dies at 80
Genius On Hold Premiere
hillary clintonDonald Trump: ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton Lost the Election Because She ‘Had No Game’
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
russiaRussia's Zapad Military Drills Seek to Send a Message to the World
Belarus Russia War Games
TOPSHOT-NKOREA-SKOREA-JAPAN-MISSILE-DIPLOMACY
North Korea's intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 lifting off from the launching pad at an undisclosed location near Pyongyang taken on August, 29, 2017. STR—AFP/Getty Images
North Korea

North Korea: Japan Should Be 'Sunken Into the Sea' by a Nuclear Bomb

Associated Press
7:04 AM ET

(TOKYO) — Japan's top government spokesman said Thursday that a North Korean threat to sink Japan with a nuclear bomb is "extremely provocative and outrageous."

A statement from an organization called the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee attacked the United States for leading a push for stronger U.N. sanctions against North Korea, and railed against Japan for backing the U.S. campaign.

"The four islands of the (Japanese) archipelago should be sunken into the sea" by a nuclear bomb, the statement reads in part. It was distributed by the Korean Central News Agency, the state news service.

North Korea often issues bellicose threats that it doesn't actually carry out. But Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, responding to a reporter's question about the North Korean dispatch, said the statement "significantly escalates tension in the region and is absolutely unacceptable."

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions Monday after North Korea carried out its sixth and strongest nuclear test on Sept. 3. Although the latest sanctions are not as tough as what the U.S. had sought, they are expected to have a significant impact.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME