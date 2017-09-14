This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:

1 BEING DUMPED FOR ANOTHER PERSON REALLY DOES HURT MORE

Research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin including over 500 participants who were interviewed about their experiences with rejection found that people reported feeling worse in scenarios like dating or a job search when they were passed over for another person vs. other reasons.

2 DIET MAY TREAT ACID REFLUX AS WELL AS DRUGS

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A study in JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery found that a eating a Mediterranean diet with alkaline water was just as effective as proton-pump inhibitors, the strongest form of acid-reflux medicine, in alleviating symptoms for a type of reflux that affects the upper throat.

3 WALKING YOUR DOG CAN MAKE YOU HAPPIER, TOO

Research in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found people are motivated to walk their dogs when they believe it makes their pets happy, which in turn makes the owners happy.

–J.Z.

Write to Julia Zorthian at julia.zorthian@time.com.

This appears in the September 25, 2017 issue of TIME.