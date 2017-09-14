Milestones

DIED

French fashion tycoon Pierre Bergé, who helped his partner Yves Saint Laurent build his couture house into an empire, at 86.

• Peter Hall, titan of British theater who at 29 founded the Royal Shakespeare Company, at 86.

• Composer and lyricist Michael Friedman, whose work includes the 2008 rock musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, at 41.

PLUNGED

The Cassini spacecraft, toward Saturn’s atmosphere, after orbiting the ringed planet since 2004. The probe’s final encounter with Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, bent its trajectory and put it on course to hurtle into Saturn on Sept. 15.

RESIGNED

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse dating to the 1970s. Murray, who in 2013 became the city’s first openly gay mayor, has denied all allegations.

NAMED

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, as permanent White House communications director.

