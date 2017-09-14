For the Record

‘The situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, accusing Myanmar authorities of intentionally driving out the more than 313,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled to neighboring Bangladesh, in a keynote address before the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva

50,000

Potential number of employees Amazon might hire to work in its second headquarters in North America; interested cities have until Oct. 19 to submit a proposal

‘You try to stay strong in public, but once inside, you break.’

Dominga Tejera, janitor in Philipsburg, St. Martin, one of the thousands of Caribbean island residents whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by Hurricane Irma

‘I was punched!’

Pope Francis, joking about his black eye, which he got when he lost his balance riding the Popemobile through Cartagena, Colombia, on Sept. 10

‘I love hearing his voice.’

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, after kicking off the reveal of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X with an extended sound bite from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs

Cheese

Chipotle officially rolled out its version of chile con queso at all chains

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Wine

Record heat in California is turning wine grapes into raisins

‘We need to be at that table.’

Cara Mund, first Miss North Dakota to win the Miss America pageant, answering a question onstage about whether President Trump was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord

1 ft. 5.5 in.

Length of the tail of a gray Maine coon cat from Ferndale, Mich., named Cygnus, setting a world record for longest tail on a domestic cat, according to the new edition of the Guinness World Records book

$1,130,000,000

Amount of revenue that music-licensing agency BMI collected as of the end of its fiscal year on June 30, representing the first time that the company has passed the $1 billion mark in its nearly 78-year history; the company also distributed $1.02 billion in royalties to artists, including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

