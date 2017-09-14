Hillary Clinton says she does not forgive people who didn't vote in the 2016 presidential election and now say they regret it.

In an interview with CNN Wednesday, the former Democratic candidate told Anderson Cooper that more than two dozen women apologized to her for not voting or otherwise helping to advance her campaign. Clinton appeared on Cooper's show 360° to discuss her new memoir about her loss to Republican Donald Trump, titled What Happened.

"When it first started happening, it was so soon after the election," Clinton told Cooper. "It was hard for me to comfort somebody who was coming to me and saying, 'Oh, I wish I had done more,' or, 'I'm sorry I didn't vote' because I think this was one of the most consequential elections that we have faced in a long time."

"So, no absolution," Clinton added. "But I just hope people will take what happened this time seriously and be ready and willing to vote the next time."

Despite a concerted push to mobilize women, ethnic minority and young voters, Clinton and her campaign team failed to garner sufficient support among the base that propelled her Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to victory.

One anecdote in What Happened recalls a young woman whose mother had forced her to apologize to Clinton for not voting.

"I wanted to stare right in her eyes and say, 'You didn't vote? How could you not vote? You abdicated your responsibility as a citizen at the worst possible time! And now you want me to make you feel better?'" Clinton writes. "Of course, I didn't say any of that."