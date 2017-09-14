Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionSean Spicer Just Gave Jimmy Kimmel His First Interview Since He Left Team Trump
White House Press Briefing With Sean Spicer
DACAPresident Trump Has Reached a Compromise with Top Democrats on DACA
President Trump Attends Bipartisan Meeting In White House Cabinet Room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HurricanesInside the White House Hurricane Response
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
hillary clinton

Regret Not Voting in Last Year's Election? Hillary Clinton Doesn't Forgive You

Joseph Hincks
1:43 AM ET

Hillary Clinton says she does not forgive people who didn't vote in the 2016 presidential election and now say they regret it.

In an interview with CNN Wednesday, the former Democratic candidate told Anderson Cooper that more than two dozen women apologized to her for not voting or otherwise helping to advance her campaign. Clinton appeared on Cooper's show 360° to discuss her new memoir about her loss to Republican Donald Trump, titled What Happened.

"When it first started happening, it was so soon after the election," Clinton told Cooper. "It was hard for me to comfort somebody who was coming to me and saying, 'Oh, I wish I had done more,' or, 'I'm sorry I didn't vote' because I think this was one of the most consequential elections that we have faced in a long time."

"So, no absolution," Clinton added. "But I just hope people will take what happened this time seriously and be ready and willing to vote the next time."

Despite a concerted push to mobilize women, ethnic minority and young voters, Clinton and her campaign team failed to garner sufficient support among the base that propelled her Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to victory.

Read more: Hillary Clinton Says Ivanka Trump Needs to Be 'Held Accountable'

One anecdote in What Happened recalls a young woman whose mother had forced her to apologize to Clinton for not voting.

"I wanted to stare right in her eyes and say, 'You didn't vote? How could you not vote? You abdicated your responsibility as a citizen at the worst possible time! And now you want me to make you feel better?'" Clinton writes. "Of course, I didn't say any of that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME