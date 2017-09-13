U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
hurricane irma'I Said Goodbye to Everything.' What It Was Like to Live Through Hurricane Irma
A trailer home with a front ripped off by Hurricane Irma winds is seen near Naples
White HouseThe Sole Black Senate Republican Lectured President Trump on Racism After Charlottesville
U.S. President Donald Trump Hosts Members of the U.S. Congress at the White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Middle EastMichael Flynn Failed to Disclose Middle East Trip on Security Clearance Form, Democrats Say
Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House
Courts

Martin Shkreli Jailed After Offering $5,000 Bounty for Hillary Clinton's Hair

Tom Hays / AP
6:34 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli had his bail revoked and was headed to jail Wednesday while awaiting sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

A judge heard arguments about whether the provocative online antics of Shkreli, dubbed the Pharma Bro, were bad enough to put him behind bars and decided to have him taken into custody immediately.

A defense attorney had argued in court papers that Shkreli's recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for securing a Hillary Clinton hair with a follicle while she's on a book tour was merely a tasteless joke comparable to some of President Donald Trump's derisive comments, not a threat worthy of putting him behind bars.

"Indeed, in the current political climate, dissent has unfortunately often taken the form of political satire, hyperbole, parody or sarcasm," wrote the lawyer, Ben Brafman. "There is a difference, however, between comments that are intended to threaten or harass and comments — albeit offensive ones — that are intended as political satire or strained humor."

The attorney was responding to government filings last week that argued Shkreli's behavior was threatening enough to jail him while he awaits sentencing for his securities fraud conviction. Prosecutors said the posting prompted the Secret Service to use more resources because it ran the risk that many of Shkreli's social media followers would think he was serious.

Shkreli, who is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media, was found guilty last month on charges, unrelated to the price-fixing scandal, that he cheated investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense had argued that investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

Shkreli has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction and thinks there's a "50-50 chance" he won't face any punishment. He chatted with fans on his YouTube channel and sparred with a reporter after last month's verdict.

"In sum and substance," he said, "I feel exonerated."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME