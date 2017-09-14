Celebrate Fall With These 6 Cookbooks

This fall set your table for a seasonal feast with six new cookbooks by favorite chefs—and some newcomers. First, rouse your appetite with a crusty sourdough bread, courtesy of James Beard Award– winning baker Jim Lahey. Then tuck in your bib for gnocchi reimagined with pumpkin and crispy-skinned chicken with dates. Your sides: roasted cauliflower and fancy spinach. For dessert there’s Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh’s pavlova with figs.
Truccio Saré (Whole-Wheat Sourdough)
From Jim Lahey’s The Sullivan Street Bakery Cookbook
This dense, earthy loaf was concocted (like its name) by Lahey, winner of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker. Start your meal with a thick, crusty slice drizzled with olive oil and vinegar—and a glass of wine on the side.
Pumpkin and Oregano Butter Gnocchi
From Tieghan Gerard’s Half Baked Harvest Cookbook: Recipes From My Barn in the Mountains
For a warm bowl of autumn comfort, mix pure pumpkin puree with baked and mashed potato, eggs, flour and pecorino to form a dough. Roll into ropes and cut into bite-size pieces. Boil, then finish in a skillet and top with brown-butter sauce.
Cinnamon Pavlova, Praline Cream and Fresh Figs
From Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh's Sweet
Ottolenghi, the influential chef behind Plenty and Jerusalem, turns his attention to dessert. Brown sugar brings a toffee texture to the meringue base of this delicate treat topped with figs, an early-fall favorite.
Burnt Lemon Cauliflower
From Karen Mordechai's Simple Fare Fall/Winter: A Guide to Everyday Cooking and Eating
A high oven temperature ensures crispy florets. Toss with olive oil, salt and Mordechai's fermented lemon and garlic confit. Roast, then serve with yogurt, mint and chives.
Catalan Spinach
From José Pizarro's Catalonia: Recipes From Barcelona and Beyond
Garlic, raisins and pine nuts add pizzazz to London-based Spanish chef Pizarro's spinach side. For an extra nod to the season, toss in some chopped apple.
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Shallots and Dates
From Athena Calderone's Cook Beautiful
Calderone's emphasis on the aesthetics of food makes her mouthwatering chicken an ideal centerpiece. For tender chicken with crispy skin, there's no alternative to a cast-iron skillet. Smashed green olives add a little tang.