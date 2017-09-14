Celebrate Fall With These 6 Cookbooks

This fall set your table for a seasonal feast with six new cookbooks by favorite chefs—and some newcomers. First, rouse your appetite with a crusty sourdough bread, courtesy of James Beard Award– winning baker Jim Lahey. Then tuck in your bib for gnocchi reimagined with pumpkin and crispy-skinned chicken with dates. Your sides: roasted cauliflower and fancy spinach. For dessert there’s Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh’s pavlova with figs.

W. W. Norton & Company Truccio Saré (Whole-Wheat Sourdough) From Jim Lahey’s The Sullivan Street Bakery Cookbook This dense, earthy loaf was concocted (like its name) by Lahey, winner of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker. Start your meal with a thick, crusty slice drizzled with olive oil and vinegar—and a glass of wine on the side. Buy it here

Pumpkin and Oregano Butter Gnocchi From Tieghan Gerard’s Half Baked Harvest Cookbook: Recipes From My Barn in the Mountains For a warm bowl of autumn comfort, mix pure pumpkin puree with baked and mashed potato, eggs, flour and pecorino to form a dough. Roll into ropes and cut into bite-size pieces. Boil, then finish in a skillet and top with brown-butter sauce. Buy it here

Ten Speed Press Cinnamon Pavlova, Praline Cream and Fresh Figs From Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh's Sweet Ottolenghi, the influential chef behind Plenty and Jerusalem , turns his attention to dessert. Brown sugar brings a toffee texture to the meringue base of this delicate treat topped with figs, an early-fall favorite. Buy it here

Burnt Lemon Cauliflower From Karen Mordechai's Simple Fare Fall/Winter: A Guide to Everyday Cooking and Eating A high oven temperature ensures crispy florets. Toss with olive oil, salt and Mordechai's fermented lemon and garlic confit. Roast, then serve with yogurt, mint and chives. Buy it here

Catalan Spinach From José Pizarro's Catalonia: Recipes From Barcelona and Beyond Garlic, raisins and pine nuts add pizzazz to London-based Spanish chef Pizarro's spinach side. For an extra nod to the season, toss in some chopped apple. Buy it here