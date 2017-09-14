Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Entertainment'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' Actor Frank Vincent Dies at 80
Genius On Hold Premiere
hillary clintonDonald Trump: ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton Lost the Election Because She ‘Had No Game’
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
russiaRussia's Zapad Military Drills Seek to Send a Message to the World
Belarus Russia War Games
TIME Magazine default image
Books

Celebrate Fall With These 6 Cookbooks

Lucy Feldman
6:48 AM ET
Ideas
Lucy Feldman is the News Editor for Motto.

This fall set your table for a seasonal feast with six new cookbooks by favorite chefs—and some newcomers. First, rouse your appetite with a crusty sourdough bread, courtesy of James Beard Award– winning baker Jim Lahey. Then tuck in your bib for gnocchi reimagined with pumpkin and crispy-skinned chicken with dates. Your sides: roasted cauliflower and fancy spinach. For dessert there’s Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh’s pavlova with figs.

W. W. Norton & Company

Truccio Saré (Whole-Wheat Sourdough)

From Jim Lahey’s The Sullivan Street Bakery Cookbook

This dense, earthy loaf was concocted (like its name) by Lahey, winner of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker. Start your meal with a thick, crusty slice drizzled with olive oil and vinegar—and a glass of wine on the side.

Buy it here

Pumpkin and Oregano Butter Gnocchi

From Tieghan Gerard’s Half Baked Harvest Cookbook: Recipes From My Barn in the Mountains

For a warm bowl of autumn comfort, mix pure pumpkin puree with baked and mashed potato, eggs, flour and pecorino to form a dough. Roll into ropes and cut into bite-size pieces. Boil, then finish in a skillet and top with brown-butter sauce.

Buy it here

Ten Speed Press

Cinnamon Pavlova, Praline Cream and Fresh Figs

From Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh's Sweet

Ottolenghi, the influential chef behind Plenty and Jerusalem, turns his attention to dessert. Brown sugar brings a toffee texture to the meringue base of this delicate treat topped with figs, an early-fall favorite.

Buy it here

Burnt Lemon Cauliflower

From Karen Mordechai's Simple Fare Fall/Winter: A Guide to Everyday Cooking and Eating

A high oven temperature ensures crispy florets. Toss with olive oil, salt and Mordechai's fermented lemon and garlic confit. Roast, then serve with yogurt, mint and chives.

Buy it here

Catalan Spinach

From José Pizarro's Catalonia: Recipes From Barcelona and Beyond

Garlic, raisins and pine nuts add pizzazz to London-based Spanish chef Pizarro's spinach side. For an extra nod to the season, toss in some chopped apple.

Buy it here

Abrams

Pan-Roasted Chicken with Shallots and Dates

From Athena Calderone's Cook Beautiful

Calderone's emphasis on the aesthetics of food makes her mouthwatering chicken an ideal centerpiece. For tender chicken with crispy skin, there's no alternative to a cast-iron skillet. Smashed green olives add a little tang.

Buy it here

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME