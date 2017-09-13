An ESPN Commentator Called Trump a White Supremacist. The White House Said It's a 'Fireable Offense'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a comment from an ESPN commentator calling President Trump a white supremacist is a 'fireable offense.'

"That's one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN," Sanders said during a press conference Wednesday.

The commentator, Jemele Hill , who hosts the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter , referred to Trump as a white supremacist on Twitter Monday after initially responding to a tweet about Kid Rock. As more and more people jumped to respond to Hill on Twitter, the ESPN host volleyed back answers about Trump's relationship with white supremacists, specifically in the wake of riots in Charlottesville, Va. in August.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. - Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists -- no they are not 'alt right' -- and you want me to believe he isn't a white supremacist? - Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). - Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Her tweets caused controversy, prompting ESPN to release a statement : "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

Outrage spread online following both ESPN's response and Sanders' remarks at the White House.

White House targeting Jemele Hill is a direct violation of her 1st Amendment constitutional rights. Also a violation of her human rights. - Tia Oso (@Tia_Oso) September 13, 2017

If espn fires jemele hill over this, I'll just never watch them again... I'll just catch everything on csn. - Collaborative MVP (@urkle9) September 13, 2017