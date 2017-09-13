mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BizarreThis Woman Used Public Money to Buy Her Dog a Tiny Tuxedo. No One's Even Mad.
Rich Frenchbulldog
White HouseAn ESPN Commentator Called Trump a White Supremacist. The White House Said It's a 'Fireable Offense'
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarTop Catholic Official in Myanmar Speaks Out on Treatment of Rohingya Muslims and the Risks of a Military Coup
Inside a Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh as Crisis Tarnishes Myanmar Image
movies

Princess Leia's Daughter Almost Played This Major Star Wars Role

Megan McCluskey
4:24 PM ET

Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, did make an appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but apparently not in the role she was initially gunning for.

During a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lourd revealed that she met with director J. J. Abrams to discuss following in her mother's Princess Leia footsteps by playing the lead in Episode VII of the galaxy far, far away saga.

"J.J. Abrams called me to come in for Star Wars because he couldn’t find someone for the lead," she explained, referring to the role of Rey. “He ended up finding Daisy Ridley, who’s an incredible actress — so talented! But I went in and he ended up giving me this tiny role with a couple lines. I was super excited."

Lourd also spoke about how much it meant to her to act alongside Fisher — who passed away in December at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack — as a Resistance fighter in the film. "It was incredible," she said. "I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason. It was really incredible for us to have that experience together."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME