celebrities

Alexis Ohanian Just Turned His Baby with Serena Williams Into a Cartoon As Only He Can

Raisa Bruner
4:13 PM ET

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. earlier this month — and already, the Reddit CEO is introducing her to the world as only he can.

On Wednesday, the tech mogul took to Twitter to share a custom-made cartoon avatar of his newborn, appropriately stylized as a version of the iconic Reddit logo, complete with head antenna (and a pink onesie).

"Welcome Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.," he wrote. "You're a blessing; your mama's perfect sidekick; & already a Grand Slam champ." The accompanying illustration depicts Ohanian and Williams in Reddit-ized cartoon form, too, of course.

His followers were effusive in their congratulations.

Just a few hours earlier, Serena herself shared a photo with baby Alexis Jr., officially sharing her name with the world. There's also a video about her birth story. Looks like this baby will be no stranger to the world of social media, and her parents will be happily documenting her childhood as it goes. Both Ohanian and Williams are avid users of everything from Snapchat to Twitter to Instagram, not to mention Ohanian's native habitat of Reddit, of course.

