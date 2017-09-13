Alexis Ohanian Just Turned His Baby with Serena Williams Into a Cartoon As Only He Can

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend "Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. earlier this month — and already, the Reddit CEO is introducing her to the world as only he can.

On Wednesday, the tech mogul took to Twitter to share a custom-made cartoon avatar of his newborn, appropriately stylized as a version of the iconic Reddit logo , complete with head antenna (and a pink onesie).

"Welcome Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.," he wrote. "You're a blessing; your mama's perfect sidekick; & already a Grand Slam champ." The accompanying illustration depicts Ohanian and Williams in Reddit-ized cartoon form, too, of course.

Welcome Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. You're a blessing; your mama's perfect sidekick; & already a Grand Slam champ.https://t.co/zbfbCnjvo5 pic.twitter.com/lS0mXwb66X - Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) September 13, 2017

His followers were effusive in their congratulations.

Okay. This is cute, too. Y'all are trying to kill me with the cuteness overload today. - Marty. (@Atwitisborn) September 13, 2017

Congrats to the both of you! What a blessing! And you have a namesake! pic.twitter.com/BIkeW5DkWP - Kenneth Buchanan (@kbuch10) September 13, 2017

Congratulations! She's so beautiful, what an absolute blessing to you and @serenawilliams. Also, welcome back to social media! - Stephanie Schmidt 😒 (@Schmitty32) September 13, 2017

Just a few hours earlier , Serena herself shared a photo with baby Alexis Jr., officially sharing her name with the world. There's also a video about her birth story. Looks like this baby will be no stranger to the world of social media, and her parents will be happily documenting her childhood as it goes. Both Ohanian and Williams are avid users of everything from Snapchat to Twitter to Instagram, not to mention Ohanian's native habitat of Reddit, of course.