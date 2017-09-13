Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeWoman Arrested After Security Incident at Prince George's School
BRITAIN-ROYALS
GunsOne Person Killed in Shooting at Washington High School
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ResearchThis Might Make You Rethink Getting a Tattoo
Close up of tattooist hand dipping tattoo gun's needle into red ink
Hepatitis A virus (HAV). Image produced from an image taken with transmission electron microscopy.
Hepatitis A virus (HAV). Image produced from an image taken with transmission electron microscopy. CAVALLINI JAMES / BSIP—CAVALLINI JAMES / BSIP
Infectious Disease

A Hepatitis A Outbreak Has Killed 16 People in San Diego

Sarah Begley
2:24 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

An outbreak of Hepatitis A in San Diego County has now taken 16 lives, local health officials said, with 421 total cases and 292 hospitalizations.

A local public health emergency was declared in the county on Sept. 1, the Los Angeles Times reports, and city and county officials have taken steps to counteract the spread of the virus. A vaccination campaign is underway, and since the virus is spread by contact, officials have urged diligent hand-washing. They have also sprayed down sidewalks in the city and opened tents with showers, bathrooms and hand-washing stations that can serve as temporary shelters so hundreds of homeless people can leave the sidewalks where infections have been spread, the Times reports.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A (which not everyone who is infected will experience) include fever, jaundice, fatigue, nausea and digestive issues. Although most people recover on their own or with light treatment, it can be fatal for those with preexisting conditions and liver damage.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME