Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Bauer Media
Australian actress Rebel Wilson smiles out the front of the Victorian Supreme Court on June 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. After a three week trial, a jury of six has returned unanimous verdicts in favour of Wilson.  Scott Barbour—Getty Images
celebrities

Rebel Wilson Awarded More Than $3 Million in Defamation Lawsuit

Associated Press
12:39 PM ET

(MELBOURNE, Australia) — A judge awarded Rebel Wilson record damages of 4.56 million Australian dollars ($3.66 million) on Wednesday over magazine articles the actress said cost her roles in Hollywood films.

A Supreme Court jury in Australia's Victoria state had decided in June the articles claiming she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney were defamatory.

Justice John Dixon said a substantial award amount was required to "vindicate" Wilson after her reputation as an "actress of integrity was wrongly damaged."

Bauer Media, publisher of the Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK, said it was considering the judgment.

The 37-year-old Wilson, best known for the comedies "Pitch Perfect" and "Bridesmaids," was in London on Wednesday and her lawyers were unable to immediately talk to her about the decision.

Wilson said on Twitter that the case "wasn't about the money."

"I'm looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I've received," she tweeted. "Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone!"

Her lawyer Richard Leder said outside court the damages were about four times higher than the previous Australian record for a defamation case.

Her legal team would also apply for Bauer to pay all her legal costs, Leder said.

She had sought more than AU$7 million.

Bauer Media had branded that damage claim "extraordinarily large" and made on the "most tenuous of basis."

Bauer lawyer Georgina Schoff told the judge that Wilson had failed to prove the articles caused her financial losses.

Bauer failed to prove the articles published in 2015 were substantially true or that they were unlikely to harm her career.

The jury found Bauer had said Wilson lied about her age, claiming to be six years younger, and had falsely claimed to have been named Rebel at birth.

They also found Bauer had said Wilson lied about having a hallucination about winning an Academy Award while sick with malaria, about her parents being dog trainers, about being related to U.S. entertainment entrepreneur Walt Disney and about being raised in a "ghetto" area of Sydney.

Wilson blamed the articles for film contracts being terminated.

Follow TIME