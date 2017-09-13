Politics
Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi
President Donald Trump meets with, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington.  Evan Vucci—AP
White House

President Trump Is Having Dinner With Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi

Ken Thomas / AP
11:59 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump will have dinner on Wednesday night with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

The dinner comes as the Republican president has sought to work more closely with the Democratic leaders in Congress to enact his legislative agenda.

Trump reached an agreement with Schumer and Pelosi last week — despite objections from Republicans — on a three-month agreement to raise the debt ceiling, keep the government running and speed hurricane relief to states.

The president has said he's simply doing "what the people of the United States want to see. They want to see some dialogue."

