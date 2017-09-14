Kid Astronaut Walking a Dog Launches the Most Out of This World Photoshop Battle

CHANTILLY, VA - APRIL 17: A young boy wears an astronaut costume in the parking lot of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center April 17, 2012 in Chantilly, Virginia. Hundreds of people gathered at the museum early in the morning to watch the arrival of the space shuttle Discovery, teathered to the back of a modified 747 jumbo jet. The oldest and most traveled vehicle in NASA's space shuttle program, Discovery will be placed on permanent display at the museum. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A child dressed up like an astronaut to walk his dog around his neighborhood—and then Reddit got its hands on the photo.

One of the best reasons to visit Reddit is to watch the site's collective imagination let loose in the occasional Photoshop battle. That's where Redditors use their photo-editing skills to wildly improve and tinker with photos. When a Reddit user suggested a Photoshop battle featuring the astronaut and his space pup, the Reddit community got busy, Mashable found.

Soon the kid was walking his pup on the moon :

They went for a walk on Mars, where the dog undoubtedly staked its territory:

They joined NASA astronauts on a mission:

The boy and his dog even made it to the moon to help plant the American flag on the lunar surface.

Walking a dog in space can be difficult, though, due to the lack of gravity:

The tiny astronaut may have needed a little adult supervision on his walk:

Luckily a Redditor added a trustworthy adult astronaut to make sure that tiny astronaut and his tiny dog never got separated again: