These Are All The Deals for the New iPhones So Far

Apple announced three new iPhones on Tuesday, which means people will soon be hoping to get the best deals when trying to upgrade their phones.

Preorders for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus begin on Sept. 15, and they begin shipping on Sept. 22. If you want to get the special iPhone X, which has even more upgraded features, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Preordering for the iPhone X begins Oct. 27 and the phones ship Nov. 3

Many wireless carriers are already offering deals to get you to make the jump to one of the newest iPhones. Here's what's available:

AT&T

AT&T has already released info on how to get all three of the new iPhones. According to its website, all three phones will be part of AT&T's Next plan , which allows customers to make monthly payments and upgrade their device after two years. The iPhone 8 will start at $23.34 a month, the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $26.67 and the iPhone X starts at $33.34. However, AT&T hasn't released any trade-in information yet.

Sprint

Sprint hasn't put any purchasing info about any of the new iPhones on its website yet. However, Apple's website notes that it works with Sprint to offer its phones, so more information should be coming soon.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile was the first to announce its deal when CEO John Legere tweeted out an offer.

"The #iPhoneX looks EPIC. & you know @TMobile will carry it! Plus we're giving you up to $300 off ANY new iPhone w/ trade-in!!" Legere tweeted.

The #iPhoneX looks EPIC. & you know @TMobile will carry it! Plus we're giving you up to $300 off ANY new iPhone w/ trade-in!! pic.twitter.com/EADSP3WU7A - John Legere (@JohnLegere) September 12, 2017

T-Mobile's website also lets you pre-register for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Verizon

Verizon is offering a trade-in deal for qualifying smartphones, with up to $300 off an iPhone 8 depending on the model being traded in.Verizon is also offering to waive the first three months of line access and the activation fee on a new Apple Watch, but you need to buy and activate a new iPhone first.