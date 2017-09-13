Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Lays Into Ted Cruz for 'Stepmom Porn' Tweet Debacle With Mock Ad

Megan McCluskey
11:24 AM ET

The Internet has been abuzz about Ted Cruz since the Texas senator's official Twitter account "liked" an explicit tweet Monday night, and now Jimmy Kimmel has gotten in on the action.

During the opening monologue of Tuesday's episode of Live!, the host slammed Cruz for 'liking' a 'hardcore porn video' from account @SexuallPosts. "The video is from a genre known as 'stepmom porn,' which is, oh, he’s a family values guy," Kimmel joked. "Just think, if only he'd done something this perverted during the campaign, he might be president right now."

Cruz has attributed the fiasco to an inadvertent "staffing issue," saying "it was a mistake."

However that didn't stop Kimmel from airing a fake super PAC ad aimed at making it clear where Cruz stands on adult entertainment. "Do you really believe this Princeton educated man is so unaware of how to indulge his sexual urges in a healthy way he memorized the name of a Twitter porn handle so he could come back later and watch the videos without following the account itself," the voiceover questions.

Watch the full clip below.

