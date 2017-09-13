Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Five Best IdeasStartups Are Finally Trying to Disrupt Food Stamps
Woman shopping with coupons in market
PeopleHow an Outlaw Became the 'Turkish Lawrence of Arabia'
Ottoman Empire: Constantinople
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime‘Run, Run!’ Mother Shot to Death in Hospital's Intensive Care Unit
Reported Hospital Shooting
Apple

This Is How to Pronounce the iPhone X

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:07 AM ET

Apple just released a new line of iPhones, including a special model with extra features to mark the smartphone's 10th anniversary.

The announcement came with a few surprises, including the decision to skip over the "S" model upgrade by going from the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. However, the biggest unveiling came when Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the iPhone X. And the name left some people wondering: How do you pronounce the "X" in iPhone X?

Apple intends the "X" to be the Roman numeral for 10, meaning the model name is pronounced as if you were saying the "iPhone 10." The X marks the 10th anniversary since the first iPhone came out in 2007.

Apple made sure it the special edition iPhone stood out. The iPhone X broke with 10 years of design by including an edge-to-edge screen, which eliminated the home button. It also comes with facial recognition, an upgraded camera, a "super" retina screen and better battery life.

This isn't the first time Apple faced some confusion over pronunciation. There were some similar questions back in 2001 when Apple released Mac OS X — which is also pronounced as "10."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME