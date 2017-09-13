Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Five Best IdeasStartups Are Finally Trying to Disrupt Food Stamps
Woman shopping with coupons in market
PeopleHow an Outlaw Became the 'Turkish Lawrence of Arabia'
Ottoman Empire: Constantinople
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime‘Run, Run!’ Mother Shot to Death in Hospital's Intensive Care Unit
Reported Hospital Shooting
booker
Henry Holt and Co.; Atlantic Monthly Press; Riverhead; Random House; Pantheon; JM Originals
Books

The 2017 Man Booker Shortlist Is Heavy on Americans and Debut Novelists

Sarah Begley
11:18 AM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

The 2017 Man Booker Prize shortlist was announced on Wednesday, and the final six books are heavy on American authors and debut novelists.

Until 2014, the prize was only open to writers from the U.K. and the Commonwealth, Ireland and Zimbabwe. It has since been opened up to any author writing in English and published in the U.K.; last year Paul Beatty became the first American novelist to win the award for The Sellout.

This year's list is half American — Paul Auster, Emily Fridlund and George Saunders all made the cut — and, depending on how you count it, half debut novelists. Fridlund and Fiona Mozley were both recognized for their first books, and though Saunders already had a well-established career as a short story writer before publishing Lincoln in the Bardo, it was technically his first full-length novel.

Here is the complete list of finalists for the 2017 Man Booker Prize. The winner will be announced in a ceremony on Oct. 17.

4321 by Paul Auster (US)

History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund (US)

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid (UK-Pakistan)

Elmet by Fiona Mozley (UK)

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders (US)

Autumn by Ali Smith (UK)

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME