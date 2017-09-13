Star-Studded Telethon Raises $44 Million For Hurricane Relief

In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, celebrity volunteers attend Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at Universal Studios AMC on Sept. 12, 2017 in Universal City, Calif.

In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, celebrity volunteers attend Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at Universal Studios AMC on Sept. 12, 2017 in Universal City, Calif. Kevin Mazur—Hand in Hand/Getty Images

The "Hand in Hand" telethon for hurricane relief on Monday night raised more than $44 million in total to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The star-studded benefit raised more than $14.5 million during the hour-long televised event . And it drew in more than $44 million in total, according to ABC News .

The telethon's participants included Beyoncé , George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbara Streisand and Oprah Winfrey , featuring performances by Stevie Wonder and George Strait, among others.

"Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor," Beyoncé said in a fundraising video. "We're all in this together."

Proceeds for the telethon will benefit a range of organizations, including the Rebuild Texas fund, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, United Way and Direct Relief.