Beyoncé delivered a heartfelt appeal during Tuesday's Hand in Hand telethon, a star-studded benefit raising funds for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the singer's hometown of Houston and other storm-struck areas.

"During a time where it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in their country, just when you think it couldn't possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives," Beyoncé's message began, before turning her attention to the needs of storm survivors.

"People need food, clothing, cleaning supplies, blankets, shoes, diapers and formula for babies. And of course, clean water," she continued. "The elderly need wheelchairs, and kids need books and toys so that they can continue to dream."

Watch: Beyoncé's heartfelt message on natural disasters & climate change. #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/B0McFh21Dt - BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 13, 2017

"Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor," she said. "We're all in this together."

The Queen Bey concluded her message with a reminder that the effects of climate change and natural disaster are being felt throughout the globe — from South Asia, where monsoon floods have taken more than 1,200 lives this summer, to Mexico, where last week's 8.1-magnitude earthquake left 95 people dead and buildings in shambles.

Watch her full remarks above.