World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S.'You'll Like Him.' U.S. Ambassador Urges U.K. to Get to Know Trump
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
ItalyAn 11-Year-Old Boy and His Parents Have Died After Falling Into a Dormant Volcano
Vulcano Solfatara Pozzuoli, Italy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarAung San Suu Kyi Plans to Skip U.N. Assembly As Pressure Mounts Over Rohingya Crisis
FILE PHOTO - Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi talks during a news conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Naypyitaw
PHILIPPINES-CHINA-MARITIME-DIPLOMACY
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on March 13, 2017. Ted Aljibe—AFP/Getty Images
Philippines

In the Philippines, Human Rights Have a Precise Value: $20

Joseph Hincks
5:15 AM ET

Philippine lawmakers have voted to reduce the annual budget of the Commission on Human Rights — the body tasked with investigating the country's brutal war on drugs — to about $20.

The move to defund the commission, which was easily passed by Representatives and now awaits approval by the Senate, coincides with another proposal to cut spending on drug rehabilitation programs by about 75%, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The measures are reportedly backed by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose party controls a majority in both chambers.

The rights commission — which was established in 1987 following the ouster of dictator Ferdinand Marcos — already faces considerable challenges to its mandate. While journalists and investigators have exposed numerous cases of suspicious killings by police, the commission says that only one case has yet reached the court.

Commission chairman Jose Luis Martin Gascon called defunding the body a "capricious display of vindictiveness" by supporters of Duterte, who since taking office last year launched a gruesome war on drugs that has led to thousands of deaths and come under criticism by rights advocates and Western governments.

Read more: Investigators Say Philippine Police Murdered Teenager and Planted Evidence on His Body

Meanwhile, the administration's plan to slash public funds for drug rehabilitation amounts to a $45.23 million reduction in this year's allocation, according to Reuters, contradicting a public health-based approach to drug addiction advocated by Vice President Leni Robredo.

Duterte, who has said he would "be happy to slaughter" 3 million drug users, has previously questioned the efficacy of rehabilitation. In a speech last August he said that those who had used methamphetamine for more than a year would be "no longer viable for rehabilitation" because their brains had shrunk, according to Reuters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME