Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesWhy Some People Are Mad About Sean Spicer's Emmys Appearance
Sean Spicer onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
celebritiesKevin Spacey Going Full Dad at the Emmys Is Your New Favorite Meme
The 71st Annual Tony Awards
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
awardsOf Course Jane Fonda Proved She's Still Everybody's Favorite Red Carpet Legend at the Emmys
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman, center left, Reese Witherspoon, center right, and cast and crew accept the award for outstanding limited series for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Nicole Kidman, center left, Reese Witherspoon, center right, and cast and crew accept the award for outstanding limited series for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  Chris Pizzello—Invision/AP
Television

The Power of the Big Little Lies Sisterhood Was Going Strong at the Emmys

Ashley Hoffman
9:24 AM ET

Nicole Kidman may not be great at clapping, but that doesn't mean she and her Big Little Lies stars didn't make a statement of general excellence at the 2017 Emmys.

The stars of women-forward drama Big Little Lies are known for having fun on set. So unsurprisingly, solidarity was in the air when Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz embraced, cheered each other on, stared into each other's souls and generally slayed the game at the Emmys.

The miniseries based on Liane Moriarty's book about moms in Monterey, California took home eight prizes in the limited series categories, including victories for Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

And there was Dern perched in the crowd with her Emmy cheering on Kidman who gave a moving speech about spotlighting domestic violence. And here was Witherspoon visibly moved by Kidman as well. The internet loved it.

Ever the turbo mom, Witherspoon took the Instagram's to share her happiness.

Late night fun with @lauradern 👯✨#biglittlelies #madeleine&renata #bff

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

So did Kravitz.

Congrats to the whole #biglittlelies family. I am In awe of all of you. ❤️ #hbo

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME