Game of Thrones Fans Can't Stop Using Arya Stark to Hilariously Troll Apple

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones

A new feature announced with the iPhone X, the special model marking the phone's 10th anniversary, was the facial recognition feature.

Instead of using your fingerprint to unlock your phone, launch Apple Pay or open certain apps, the iPhone X, which doesn't have a home button at all, uses facial recognition.

During Apple's keynote Tuesday , the new security feature was touted as extremely advanced. Apple speakers explained that the chances of someone else unlocking your phone with Face ID is one in 1 million.

This prompted the internet to respond with memes of Arya Stark from Game of Thrones , who has the ability to take the faces of people she's killed . Since she can take complete form of them, including mimicking their voices, people noted that the facial recognition technology would probably do little to stop her.

Thankfully, it's doubtful any iPhone buyers will have to worry about Arya Stark trying to break into their phones.

Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it!

Arya: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZfZM210PsX - Pablo (@MileyMildrew) September 12, 2017

Arya Stark would like to test the Face ID functionality of the iPhone 8 #AppleEvent2017 pic.twitter.com/e5sKhkupTg - Ms B Haven (@_MsBHaven) September 12, 2017

So are you trying to tell me Arya Stark can unlock anybody's phone? #AppleEvent #iphoneX - Uwani Aliyu (@TheUwaniAliyu) September 12, 2017