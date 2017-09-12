U.S.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray takes a question at a news conference at City Hall in Seattle on June 14, 2017. Murray announced his resignation, Tuesday, Sept. 12 after a fifth man came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.  Elaine Thompson—AP
U.S.

Seattle Mayor Resigns After 5th Man Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse

Associated Press
4:32 PM ET

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has announced his resignation after a fifth man came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray had already announced earlier that he would not seek a second term.

He said day that he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Four men had previously accused him of sexually abusing them.

Murray's resignation announcement came after the The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that a younger cousin of Murray had emerged as his latest accuser.

Murray has denied all of the allegations.

Before being elected mayor in 2013 Murray was a long-time Democrat state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state.

As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15.

