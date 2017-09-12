SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has announced his resignation after a fifth man came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.
Murray had already announced earlier that he would not seek a second term.
He said day that he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Four men had previously accused him of sexually abusing them.
Murray's resignation announcement came after the The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that a younger cousin of Murray had emerged as his latest accuser.
Murray has denied all of the allegations.
Before being elected mayor in 2013 Murray was a long-time Democrat state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state.
As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15.