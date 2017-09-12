The Internet Is Mad That Apple Took Away Rose Gold for the iPhone

After Apple wrapped up its September keynote which featured announcements on its Apple Watch , Apple TV and, of course, its iPhone lineup, including the 10th anniversary model iPhone X. , there was one key casualty.

The iPhone 8 design didn't stray much from that of the iPhone 6 and 7 lines, except for the fact that the back is all glass, which had some on the internet worried the phones could easily break. However, people weren't just worried about their possible new iPhones shattering , the elimination of the rose gold option had many people missing the shade.

The iPhone 8 is available in silver, space gray and gold. Not rose gold, just gold. Some people were not happy.

Rose Gold has died with the new iPhones. - LaughingQuoll (@LaughingQuoll) September 12, 2017

Apple got rid of the Rose Gold iPhone and I feel personally attacked - giovanna (@sweetlyjules) September 12, 2017

Some people are actually refusing to get the new iPhone 8 because it doesn't come in rose gold.

Guess who isn't getting a IPhone X because they don't have it in Rose Gold and they crack their phone easily already as it is! 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ - Glowing Queen 🥀 (@merchglow) September 12, 2017

Not buying iPhone again if they don't keep rose gold🙄 - joe🐊 (@joedeuxh) September 12, 2017

So the 8 doesn't come in rose gold I don't think I want it anymore 🤔🤔 - Ave 🦋 (@__AVEnue) September 12, 2017

Some people even called the option homophobic.

NOT HAVING ROSE GOLD IS HOMOPHOBIC - MILKS🥛 (@tinymilks) September 12, 2017

They got rid of the rose gold??? #homophobia - aster ryan (@thebinarium) September 12, 2017

However, some people thought the name change was misleading and actually felt the "gold option" more closely resembled the previous rose gold models than the old gold coloring.

That gold is pink, right? I'm seeing pink. Did they just drop the 'rose' from 'rose gold' to mess with us? #AppleEvent - Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) September 12, 2017

The special 10th anniversary iPhone everyone was waiting for also let some people down with its color choice. The iPhone X is only available in silver and space gray.