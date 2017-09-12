Sean Spicer Wants a Piece of Melissa McCarthy's SNL Emmy

Although Sean Spicer recommended that Melissa McCarthy " dial it back " following her debut impression of him on Saturday Night Live , the former White House press secretary apparently now thinks he should reap the rewards of her performance.

Following McCarthy's win for best guest actress on a comedy series at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmys, Spicer suggested to the TheBlast.com that he deserves some credit for the honor. “I think we should share," he replied with a smile when asked if McCarthy owes him part of the award.

Spicer resigned from his position in July after President Donald Trump named former New York hedge fund executive Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director, prompting a surge of disappointed tweets from Democrats who said they would miss McCarthy's parody.

"I guess a six-month stint of telling # alternativefacts was all [Sean Spicer] could handle," wrote Congressman Mark Veasey . "[Melissa McCarthy] must also be out of her SNL job. Well, we'll always have Youtube."