The Best Camera Features on Apple's New iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Apple on Tuesday released two new iPhone models, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X , touting both of their photo and video capabilities.

Here's what each model has in store for mobile photographers and videographers:

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Camera Specs

The iPhone 8 will have a single 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

The iPhone 8 Plus will have dual 12-megapixel cameras. The wide angle will have an aperture of f/1.8, while the telephoto will have f/2.8.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will both have optical image stabilization, or OIS, which helps reduce motion blur due to camera shake.

The iPhone 8 Plus has a feature called "Portrait Lighting," which is designed to digitally simulate various lighting conditions for portraiture work.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can both shoot 4K video at up to 60 FPS, and slow-motion video at up to 1080p and 240 FPS.

(As with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, serious mobile photographers should consider the larger model for the dual-camera setup, the portrait mode and the new portrait lighting feature.)

iPhone X Camera Specs