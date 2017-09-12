The Best Camera Features on Apple's New iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Apple on Tuesday released two new iPhone models, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, touting both of their photo and video capabilities.
Here's what each model has in store for mobile photographers and videographers:
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Camera Specs
- The iPhone 8 will have a single 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture.
- The iPhone 8 Plus will have dual 12-megapixel cameras. The wide angle will have an aperture of f/1.8, while the telephoto will have f/2.8.
- The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will both have optical image stabilization, or OIS, which helps reduce motion blur due to camera shake.
- The iPhone 8 Plus has a feature called "Portrait Lighting," which is designed to digitally simulate various lighting conditions for portraiture work.
- The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can both shoot 4K video at up to 60 FPS, and slow-motion video at up to 1080p and 240 FPS.
(As with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, serious mobile photographers should consider the larger model for the dual-camera setup, the portrait mode and the new portrait lighting feature.)
iPhone X Camera Specs
- The iPhone X has nearly the same camera specs as the iPhone 8 Plus, with a dual 12-megapixel setup, f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures. Note the iPhone X's telephoto lens opens a bit wider than that of the iPhone 8 Plus.
- The iPhone X has dual optical image stabilization, resulting in even less motion blur.
- The iPhone X enables Portrait Mode with selfies, allowing for a blur effect that improves self-portraits.
- The iPhone X's 5.8-inch "Super Retina" OLED display should serve as a bigger and more vibrant viewfinder and frame for your photos and videos.