World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
LifeHow to Be a Rebel
TelevisionThis Is How Telethons Became a Fundraising Tradition
Milton Berle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleSee a 360-Degree View Inside Apple's New Steve Jobs Theater
People await the start of a product launch event at Apple's new campus in Cupertino
Catalan National Day Celebrations
A Catalan flag hangs on La Sagrada Familia during the Catalan National Day on September 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.  David Ramos—Getty Images
Spain

Barcelona Landmark Sagrada Familia Evacuation Was 'False Alarm'

Aritz Parra / AP
Updated: 3:44 PM ET | Originally published: 3:27 PM ET

(MADRID) — Barcelona police declared an incident near the landmark basilica a "false alarm," and said no explosives were found in suspicious van.

Police had said explosives experts were checking a van in the surroundings of the landmark Sagrada Familia cathedral in what they were describing as an anti-terrorism operation.

A spokesman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police said the church had been evacuated and several streets cordoned off to allow police work in the area.

The spokesman declined to be identified by name, following the force's protocol.

Barcelona, a tourism hub in northeast Spain's Catalonia region, and a nearby coastal town were targets of extremist attacks that killed 16 people last month. The Islamic State claimed the attacks.

Spain has kept its anti-terrorism security warning one level below the maximum since mid-2015.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME