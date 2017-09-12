A Catalan flag hangs on La Sagrada Familia during the Catalan National Day on September 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

A Catalan flag hangs on La Sagrada Familia during the Catalan National Day on September 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. David Ramos—Getty Images

(MADRID) — Barcelona police declared an incident near the landmark basilica a "false alarm," and said no explosives were found in suspicious van.

Police had said explosives experts were checking a van in the surroundings of the landmark Sagrada Familia cathedral in what they were describing as an anti-terrorism operation.

A spokesman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police said the church had been evacuated and several streets cordoned off to allow police work in the area.

The spokesman declined to be identified by name, following the force's protocol.

Barcelona, a tourism hub in northeast Spain's Catalonia region, and a nearby coastal town were targets of extremist attacks that killed 16 people last month. The Islamic State claimed the attacks.

Spain has kept its anti-terrorism security warning one level below the maximum since mid-2015.