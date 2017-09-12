Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Maryland6 Officers Involved in Freddie Gray's Death Will Not Face Federal Charges
Baltimore Police Death Videos
TechApple Announced a New Product Nobody Expected
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWhite House Slams Hillary Clinton's Memoir for 'False and Reckless Attacks'
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
People await the start of a product launch event at Apple's new campus in Cupertino
People await the start of a product launch event at Apple's new campus in Cupertino, Calif. on Sept. 12, 2017.  Stephen Lam—Reuters
Apple

See a 360-Degree View Inside Apple's New Steve Jobs Theater

Mahita Gajanan
3:56 PM ET

One part of Apple's new campus, Apple Park, is the 1,000-person Steve Jobs theater.Apple used the theater on Tuesday to launch a revamped iPhone X to mark its 10th anniversary during a keynote event.

The iPhone X is the firm's new flagship smartphone, which includes an edge-to-edge screen in a brand-new design, facial recognition technology and better cameras. The new phone will come without a Home button, among other significant departures from older versions of the iPhone. It costs $999 and comes in gray and silver finishes.

Apple also launched the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus during the event, along with a new series of the Apple Watch and new upgrades to Apple TV. But the firm began the event by talking about its new campus and specifically the theater's design, which it said was an homage to the company's legendary founder.

The 360-degree video gives a sense of the space where Apple's event took place—as will future unveilings.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME