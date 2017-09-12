Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Maryland6 Officers Involved in Freddie Gray's Death Will Not Face Federal Charges
Baltimore Police Death Videos
White HouseWhite House Slams Hillary Clinton's Memoir for 'False and Reckless Attacks'
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LifeHow to Be a Rebel
iphone-8-x101
Tech

Apple Announced a New Product Nobody Expected

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:10 PM ET

At its September keynote, Apple announced that its new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods are finally getting full wireless charging support. The move was anticipated, given the technology's availability in rival Android devices and others reaching as far back as the now ancient Palm Pre back in 2009.

What wasn't expected was the new charging mat's name, which Apple calls AirPower. The new device supports the Qi wireless standard, and allows multiple devices to charge simultaneously. It will also feed a new charging display on the new iPhones. AirPods paired with a newly announced wireless charging case will also be able to charge wirelessly via the new AirPower mat.

Alas, you can't buy AirPower with your new iPhone or Apple Watch. Most of Apple's newly announced products will be available as of September 22—excluding the new iPhone X, which isn't available until November 3. The new AirPower mat, by contrast, won't be available until 2018, so you'll have to grapple with cords for a bit longer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME