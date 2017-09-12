U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
StatesThe 20 Happiest States in the U.S.
Minneapolis Minnesota
GadgetsThe New Apple iPhone 8 Is Built for Photography and Augmented Reality
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TechApple Announces Its 10th Anniversary iPhone X. Here’s What to Know
Health Care Vermont
In this May 17, 2011 photo, the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is seen in Lebanon, N.H.  Toby Talbot—AP
new hampshire

Active Shooter Reported at New Hampshire's Biggest Hospital

Associated Press
2:23 PM ET

(LEBANON, N.H.) — Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital, where some people have been evacuated.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital. There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported "an incident" to the police and officers are responding.

No further information was available.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME