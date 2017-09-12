The Internet Is Terrified the New iPhone 8 Will Break

Seconds after Apple unveiled its next generation of iPhones at Tuesday's big Apple Event, the inevitable hot takes from tech fans started rolling in.

One thing that sets the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus apart is the switch to a seamless glass panel on both the front and back of the phone. (Technically, this is meant to assist in the new wireless charging functionality.) While aesthetically beautiful in its simplicity, the updated design element quickly lead some to shudder with fear. Anyone who's dealt with a shattered iPhone screen can testify to the emotional spectrum a cracked screen can elicit, from annoyance, to despair, to irritation at the unavoidable replacement expense.

While Apple noted that the new iPhones' glass panels are reinforced by an internal steel structure to make them "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone," not everyone bought in. Here's how the Internet is mentally preparing for twice as much physical glass — and double the opportunity to break it.

I can see my IPhone broke already with all that glass #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/DN1FDf0xKB - NE-NE (@SyleneD) September 12, 2017

'This glass is the most durable ever in an iPhone.'



We'll see about that. #AppleEvent - Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2017

iPhone repair stores looking at the glass front and back like: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wdrKgykQDX - JoNathan (@BammerJH) September 12, 2017

iPhone 8 has glass on the front and on the back…



So now I can break the back of my phone :( #AppleEvent - Lux (@Callux) September 12, 2017

everyone: give us group facetime and better battery life please

apple: the iphone 8 is now completely made of glass - James Charles (@jamescharles) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 8 now has glass on the back. Now I can shatter my screen on BOTH sides and stare into my reflection with disappointment twice - Gabby (@c_gabby14) September 12, 2017

Glass on the back on the iPhone again means people doing this now when they break it #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oScfH3w2lD - matilde (@charysaur) September 12, 2017

glass covered iphone 7 being marketed as an upgrade? i already broke it. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/m05qRH9FF7 - lindsay (@xxlgc) September 12, 2017