How to Watch the 'Hand in Hand' Telethon for Harvey and Irma Victims

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 13, 2013: Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 13, 2013: Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival Buda Mendes—Getty Images

Dozens of celebrities, from A-list actors to popular musicians and star athletes, will gather in three cities Tuesday in an effort to raise money for victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma , which ravaged Houston and parts of the Gulf Coast, Florida and several Caribbean islands in recent weeks.

"Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" will be a one-hour-long telethon broadcast simultaneously from New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville. The all-star event, featuring the likes of Beyoncé, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Justin Timberlake and Oprah Winfrey, will be televised on every major network and online starting at 8 p.m. E.T.

Confirmed television and radio networks broadcasting the special include ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS , CMT, E, Fox, HBO, iHeartMedia , MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One.

The event can also be streamed online on AOL, Apple Music, Beats 1, Facebook , HuffPost, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

The telethon will conclude with a live performance from Texas with George Strait and Friends around 9 p.m. E.T. A full list of attendees can be found on the event's website.

Organizers say proceeds from the special will benefit several charity organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief. There will be more announced "as the needs for those affected by Hurricane Irma are evaluated," according to Hand in Hand's website.