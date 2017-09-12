Living
Firsts

Watch Live: Sylvia Earle, Carla Hayden and More Discuss Their Trailblazing Careers

Samantha Cooney
3:16 PM ET

Sylvia Earle, Carla Hayden, Maya Lin and Kathryn Smith will discuss their trailblazing careers on Tuesday night at an event commemorating the launch of TIME Firsts, a multimedia project featuring the stories of 46 groundbreaking women.

TIME editor Nancy Gibbs, the first woman to sit atop the magazine's masthead, will interview the four about their backgrounds, accomplishments and obstacles they faced on their way to breaking barriers in their respective fields.

Earle, who appears on one of the 12 covers shot for the project by Luisa Dörr, is the first woman to become chief scientist of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hayden is the first woman and African-American to serve as Librarian of Congress. Lin, the architect behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is the first woman to have designed a memorial on the National Mall. Smith, a former assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills, is the first female coach in the NFL.

Watch the panel, which begins at 6:15 p.m. EST, live above.

