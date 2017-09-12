The 20 Happiest States in the U.S.

While there's no secret formula for happiness, research suggests that certain factors can influence our overall well-being.
In fact, everything from the type of job you have to your relationships and your level of physical activity can influence your satisfaction in life. Studies have also found that our "everyday contentment" increases with our income — but this relationship plateaus after an annual salary of $75,000, although this threshold likely varies depending on where you live.
In a new study, personal finance website WalletHub examined the happiness level of all 50 states in the US using 28 key factors, drawn from relevant research. This includes metrics such as depression rate, sports participation rate, income growth, and more.
According to WalletHub, here are the 20 happiest states in America, ranked in increasing order of happiness.
You can read more about the study's methodology on WalletHub.
20. Illinois
Illinois has the fourth lowest share of adult depression in the US.
19. Massachusetts
Massachusetts is the third safest state in the country.
Read more: The best burger in every state
18. Connecticut
According to WalletHub's study, Connecticut has the fifth lowest suicide rate in the country.
17. Idaho
Idaho ranked third out of all 50 states in the study's "work environment" category.
16. Washington
Washington has the third highest sports participation rate in the country.
15. Colorado
Colorado has the number one highest sports participation rate out of all 50 US states.
14. North Dakota
North Dakota has the number one highest income growth and the number one lowest long-term unemployment rate.
13. Vermont
Vermont is the number one safest state in the US, according to WalletHub's study.
12. Virginia
Virginia and New York tied for the fifth lowest share of adult depression in the country.
11. Maryland
Maryland has the third lowest suicide rate out of all 50 US states.
10. New Hampshire
New Hampshire ranked second out of all 50 states in the study's "community and environment" category.
9. Wisconsin
Wisconsin has the fourth highest volunteer rate out of all 50 states in the US.
Read more: The best thing to do in every state this fall
8. Iowa
Iowa has the third lowest long-term unemployment rate in the US.
7. South Dakota
Out of all 50 states in the US, South Dakota has the second highest income growth.
6. New Jersey
New Jersey has the second lowest suicide rate in the country.
5. Nebraska
Nebraska has the fourth lowest long-term unemployment rate, according to the study.
4. California
California ranked second out of all 50 states in terms of "emotional and physical well-being."
3. Hawaii
Hawaii has the number one lowest share of adult depression out of all 50 states.
2. Utah
Utah has the number one fewest average work hours in the country.
1. Minnesota
According to WalletHub's study, Minnesota has the third highest adequate sleep rate out of all 50 states in the US.
Read more: The best thrift store in every state
Here's the complete ranking of all 50 states, from most to least happy.
1. Minnesota
2. Utah
3. Hawaii
4. California
5. Nebraska
6. New Jersey
7. South Dakota
8. Iowa
9. Wisconsin
10. New Hampshire
11. Maryland
12. Virginia
13. Vermont
14. North Dakota
15. Colorado
16. Washington
17. Idaho
18. Connecticut
19. Massachusetts
20. Illinois
21. Arizona
22. New York
23. Montana and Pennsylvania (Tie)
25. Maine
26. North Carolina
27. Kansas
28. Texas
29. Michigan
30. Georgia
31. Florida
32. Oregon
33. Rhode Island
34. Indiana
35. Delaware
36. Ohio
37. Nevada
38. South Carolina
39. Wyoming
40. New Mexico
41. Alaska
42. Tennessee
43. Missouri
44. Kentucky
45. Mississippi
46. Arkansas
47. Alabama
48. Louisiana
49. Oklahoma
50. West Virginia
This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com