Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
StatesThe 20 Happiest States in the U.S.
Minneapolis Minnesota
GadgetsThe New Apple iPhone 8 Is Built for Photography and Augmented Reality
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TechApple Announces Its 10th Anniversary iPhone X. Here’s What to Know
Apple

Here's When Apple Park Will Open to the Public

Mahita Gajanan
1:34 PM ET

Apple Park, the brand new headquarters for Apple, will open to the public later this year, CEO Tim Cook announced during the company's keynote event Tuesday.

The new campus has been open to Apple employees since April, and will welcome the public to its visitor center later this year. The facilities connect new, enhanced buildings with a rolling parkland, Cook said during the event, held at the Steve Jobs Theater located within the campus. The park is designed to be seamless with nature and is powered by 100% renewable energy.

The "spaceship" campus is located in Cupertino, California. According to Cook, Apple Park reflects the company's values for both technology and the environment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME